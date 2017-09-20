Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – The winner of Big Brother is revealed in this post so stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled!

The summer is officially over and the winner of Big Brother‘s half million dollar prize has been named.

The contestants that made it to the final three were Paul (last year’s runner-up), Christmas, and Josh.

Paul was basically running the game the whole summer by aligning with nearly everyone in the house, secretly, and dictating what each of the contestants should do every week. They all pretty much followed what he wanted them to do and almost everyone had no clue he was doing it all until they had been evicted.

During the two-hour finale, we watched the three parts of the final HOH competition and then saw who the winner took to the final two. The jury then voted for the winner of the season.

And the winner is…

Josh Martinez (23)

Second place: Paul Abrahamian

Third place: Christmas Abbott

Josh won the final HOH and decided to take Paul to the final two. He won by a 5-4 vote.