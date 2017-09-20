'Will & Grace' Is Streaming for the First Time - Here's How to Watch!

Will & Grace fans: you’re in luck!

For the first time, the entire series – all 194 episodes – will be made available to stream as of Thursday (September 21), just ahead of the show’s long-awaited return with brand new episodes on NBC.

The series will be available on Hulu, the NBC app, and on-demand through satellite, cable and telco pay TV providers.

The Emmy Award-winning show, which co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes, originally aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

Will & Grace returns on September 28, airing on Thursdays – and the show has already been picked up again for another season with 13 additional episodes!