Wed, 20 September 2017 at 3:15 pm
Woman in Kevin Hart's Tape Speaks Out: 'I Am Not an Extortionist'
- Montia Sabbag wants everyone to know that she is not extorting Kevin Hart – TMZ
- Watch KJ Apa troll his co-star Cole Sprouse – Just Jared Jr
- Halle Berry has a new man in her life – DListed
- Here’s a preview of the Big Brother finale – TooFab
- Hillary Clinton looked at some racy pics last night – Towleroad
- Ariana Grande came so close to wiping out on stage – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kevin Hart, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet