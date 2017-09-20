Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 3:15 pm

Woman in Kevin Hart's Tape Speaks Out: 'I Am Not an Extortionist'

Woman in Kevin Hart's Tape Speaks Out: 'I Am Not an Extortionist'
  • Montia Sabbag wants everyone to know that she is not extorting Kevin HartTMZ
  • Watch KJ Apa troll his co-star Cole SprouseJust Jared Jr
  • Halle Berry has a new man in her life – DListed
  • Here’s a preview of the Big Brother finale – TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton looked at some racy pics last night – Towleroad
  • Ariana Grande came so close to wiping out on stage – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Hart, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr