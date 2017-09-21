Alan Bersten Reveals His Next Two Dances With Debbie Gibson on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

Ballroom and Latin night are coming at us on Dancing With The Stars next week!

The show will have back-to-back nights with two couples going home on Monday and Tuesday, plus two dances from each of the couples.

Alan Bersten dished to JustJared.com about his next dances with partner Debbie Gibson.

“We have two dances, which is unheard of,” he laughs. “We went from learning one dance in two and a half weeks for the premiere to learning two dances in six days. We have limited time, and we just have to be very confident and very determined during rehearsals.”

Alan reveals that their “first dance is a Quickstep, which is a huge difference from our Foxtrot last week. it’s going to be high energy and very explosive. We want to show to the energetic side of Debbie.”

And their next is an Argentine Tango.

“[Judge] Bruno [Tonioli] also mentioned that he also wants to see a naughty Debbie…well, on Tuesday, we have a very sexual Argentine tango and it’s very sensual,” Alan teases.

“We’re dancing to a beautiful song called ‘Havana’ and…Bruno is going to get what he wants.”

Stay tuned for the full list of songs, dances and details of next week’s shows!