Thu, 21 September 2017 at 3:53 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2017 Finale Was the Most Watched Episode in Seven Years!

America’s Got Talent is big – so big, in fact, that they just scored their most watched episode in seven years.

The ratings are in, and according to Nielsen data, the show’s season finale averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 and racked up a whopping 15.4 million total viewers, making it the top finale in seven years across total viewers, Variety reports.

The viewership was also up 30% in both adults 18-49 and total viewers compared to last week’s Wednesday episode.

Darci Lynne Farmer was named the winner of this year’s competition on Wednesday night (September 20), winning a prize of $1 million and the chance to headline the AGT live show in Las Vegas this November.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
