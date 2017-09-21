Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 1:21 pm

Ariel Winter Flaunts Midriff in Revealing Ripped Crop Top!

Ariel Winter is turning heads with her eye-popping style!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted outside of The Juvenile Shop with her boyfriend Levi Meaden on Wednesday (September 20) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Ariel wore a revealing ripped white crop top and bright red pants.

“Screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that,” Ariel recently wrote on her Instagram.

She recently got her glam on at the 2017 Emmy Awards, as well as the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmys party.
Getty
