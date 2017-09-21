Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 11:30 am

Audrina Patridge Files For Divorce From Husband Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge just filed for divorce from her husband Corey Bohan and there may be a domestic violence incident involved.

According to TMZ, the former Hills star filed for divorce on Wednesday (September 20) and in addition, she also filed a temporary restraining order against him on Monday (September 18).

The couple got married in November of 2016 in Hawaii. They also welcomed a baby girl last year named Kirra. Audrina and Corey, a BMX rider, had been together since 2008.

Neither Corey nor Audrina has released a statement at this time.
Photos: Getty
