Bella Hadid Shows Off Some Leg at Bvlgari Event in Milan

Bella Hadid arrives in style for the Serpenti Forever By Nicholas Kirkwood for Bvlgari Party on Wednesday night (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 20-year-old model and Bvlgari ambassador looked super sexy in a black velvet dress as she was joined at the event by her mom Yolanda.

Other models that were spotted looking glam for party included Lottie Moss and Jasmine Sanders.

The following night, Bella sported blue hair as she hit the runway for the Fendi Fashion Show.

FYI: Bella is wearing an Ester Abner dress and Bvlgari jewelry.

