Ben Stiller & Jimmy Fallon Fight for Fred Aremisen's Love in Hilarious Lip Sync 'Tonight Show' Sketch - Watch Here!

Ben Stiller and Fred Aremisen served as the special guests on last night’s (September 20) episode of The Tonight Show, and both participated in a hilarious sketch called “Speak for Yourself” with host Jimmy Fallon!

In the sketch about a fictitious show, Ben and Jimmy play two high school guys who have crushes on the same girl, played by Fred.

Jimmy told the audience that the show was “great,” but that there were “some weird audio issues.” Ben explained further by adding that the show’s director preferred to use his voice for Jimmy‘s character and Jimmy‘s voice for his own character.

“So we ended up having to lip sync each other’s lines while, you know, the other person spoke for us,” Ben said. Watch the video below to see the fictitious teen drama and hilarity unfold!



Speak for Yourself with Ben Stiller and Fred Armisen

