Boyd Holbrook's Girlfriend Tatiana Pajkovic Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

Boyd Holbrook and his girlfriend, Tatiana Pajkovic, are expecting their first child!

The 36-year-old Narcos actor and the Danish film actress were seen out on Thursday (September 21) and she had a baby bump. You can see the photos over on Us Weekly.

Boyd and Tatiana have been very private and it’s unclear when they started dating.

Boyd was previously engaged to actress Elizabeth Olsen.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

See photos of the couple from their both Tatiana and Boyd‘s Instagram accounts below.