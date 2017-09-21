Chrissy Metz Doesn't Want to Be Asked This Question Anymore

Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan film a scene for their show This Is Us on Wednesday (September 20) in Los Angeles.

Recently, Chrissy spoke about what question she’d like to never be asked again.

“Are you having weight loss surgery? Are you gonna be doing a gastric bypass?,” Chrissy said, imitating how people ask her the question. “Some people do feel like they’re my doctors, and they have tried to diagnose me on the internet. So that’s … that’s weird. Cause like, I’m good. I’m good, boo. But thanks. But I’m good [laughs].”