Chrissy Teigen Corrects Ivanka Trump's Grammar on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen couldn’t help but let Ivanka Trump know she made an error on Twitter!

The First Daughter posted a photo of her holding her brother Eric Trump‘s newborn son Luke Trump this week with the caption, “Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!”

Chrissy pointed out on Twitter that the word “otherwise” does not mean what she thinks it means in context.

“‘Otherwise’ implies you did not like hangin with this baby,” Chrissy wrote back.

See the exchange below!

Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017