Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Are Still Hanging Out!

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 9:39 pm

Being involved in that Bachelor in Paradise scandal did not tear apart Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s friendship!

The two reality stars have been spotted hanging out yet again. They were seen leaving Tao after a fun night out on Wednesday (September 20) in Hollywood.

DeMario might not have gotten the final rose from Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette, but he did get a rose from a fan outside of the restaurant!

The two stars reunited earlier this month on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show following the summer of scandal. “After a long summer of he said, she said it was great to finally get the opportunity to speak to @colympios face to face. I have the utmost respect for Corn and her family and you should too,” DeMario wrote on Instagram.
