Darren Aronofsky Responds to 'mother!' Getting an F CinemaScore Grade

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky attend an AMPAS screening of their movie mother! at the MoMA on Thursday (September 21) in New York City.

The film has been very controversial and it received an “F” CinemaScore grade from opening night audiences last weekend.

Darren is now responding to the reaction from audiences.

“What’s interesting about that is, like, how if you walk out of this movie are you not going to give it an ‘F?’ It’s a punch. It’s a total punch,” Darren said in a new Q&A (via THR).

“I realize that we were excited by that,” he added. “We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those ‘no’s, you have to be willing to really believe in something.”

