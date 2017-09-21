Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 11:20 am

Eight-Year-Old Football Protesters Getting Props From T.I.

  • T.I. is praising the youth football team who took a knee during the anthem – TMZ
  • It looks like Dove Cameron is teasing her new single even more – Just Jared Jr
  • Two superstars had dinner together this week – Lainey Gossip
  • Celebs are slamming Donald Trump for this tweet – TooFab
  • How is this Teen Mom dealing with her difficult custody agreement? – MTV
  • This is a huge Harry Potter twist – Popsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr