Fergie Debuts 'Like It Ain't Nuttin' Music Video - Watch Here!

Fergie is getting us ready for the release of Double Dutchess!

The 42-year-old entertainer has just dropped yet another fierce visual for a brand new song called “Like It Ain’t Nuttin,” which is set to be featured on her new solo album Double Dutchess.

Double Dutchess will be released on September 22, along with a visual experience called Double Dutchess: Seeing Double.

Last night (September 20), Fergie hit the red carpet the premiere at her Double Dutchess: Seeing Double visual experience held in New York City.

Watch the music video below…



Fergie – Like It Ain’t Nuttin’ (Music Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Fergie’s new song “Like It Ain’t Nuttin”…