Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 1:32 am

Foo Fighters Join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Now!

Foo Fighters Join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Now!

Foo Fighters are the latest passengers to catch a ride with James Corden for his Carpool Karaoke series!

The Dave Grohl-fronted rock band, which just released their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold on September 15, hopped a ride with James on Wednesday night (September 20) on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Foo Fighters

The troupe took a drive through Los Angeles singing their classics before hitting up a music store for a drumming session with Dave and Taylor Hawkins.

Watch the Foo Fighters take on Carpool Karaoke below!
Just Jared on Facebook
foo fighters carpool karaoke 01
foo fighters carpool karaoke 02
foo fighters carpool karaoke 05
foo fighters carpool karaoke 06
foo fighters carpool karaoke 08

Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, James Corden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr