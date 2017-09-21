Foo Fighters Join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Now!

Foo Fighters are the latest passengers to catch a ride with James Corden for his Carpool Karaoke series!

The Dave Grohl-fronted rock band, which just released their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold on September 15, hopped a ride with James on Wednesday night (September 20) on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The troupe took a drive through Los Angeles singing their classics before hitting up a music store for a drumming session with Dave and Taylor Hawkins.

Watch the Foo Fighters take on Carpool Karaoke below!