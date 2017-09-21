Gal Gadot & Kumail Nanjiani Set as 'SNL' Hosts, Sam Smith & Pink to Be Musical Guests!

There are some exciting special guests heading to Saturday Night Live this season!

Gal Gadot and Kumail Nanjiani, who both had huge hits at the box office this summer, will be hosting episodes in October.

Wonder Woman herself will be hosting the October 7 episode with musical guest Sam Smith.

Kumail, whose indie flick The Big Sick won over audiences this summer, will host on October 14 with Pink as the musical guest.

SNL returns for a new season on September 30 with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z performing.