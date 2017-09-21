Grace Gummer Credits Her Confidence to Her Bold Red Hair

Grace Gummer stylishly hits the streets in her new photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar‘s October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 26.

Here’s what the 31-year-old Mr. Robot and American Horror Story actress had to share with the mag:

On her crimson-dyed locks: “I like it red. People notice me more, and I don’t think that’s necessarily for my work.”

On her upcoming silver-screen projects: “I just filmed Beast of Burden with Daniel Radcliffe. It’s a very cool, Bonnie and Clyde–style crime thriller.” She’s also dipping her toes into comedy with The Long Dumb Road. “It was just after the election, and I wanted to laugh and make other people laugh. I’ll do whatever I can get my hands on that means and says something important to the world.”

On stepping up her wardrobe now that her career has taken off: “I don’t go to work in sweatpants anymore [laughs]. I’m a little bolder now. Maybe it’s the hair.”

On finding inspiration in contemporaries Carey Mulligan, Sarah Paulson, and Claire Danes: “They’re my friends, but I also love their work.”

