Gwen Stefani Announces Christmas Album, Blake Shelton Writes 'Daddy Likey' In Response - See The Tracklist!

It’s going to be a Gwen Stefani Christmas this holiday season!

After dropping a teaser earlier this week, the 47-year-old entertainer has just confirmed that she is set to release her very first Christmas album, called You Make It Feel Like Christmas, will be released on October 6th.

The lead single, also called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” is set drop tomorrow (September 22) and it features her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

“#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat Blake Shelton 🎄😍🎄gx,” Gwen tweeted.

Blake retweeted the announcement with a cheeky response – Check it out below!

1. Jingle Bells

2. Let It Snow

3. My Gift Is You

4. Silent Night

5. When I Was A Little Girl

6. Last Christmas

7. You Make It Feel Like Christmas (feat. Blake Shelton)

8. Under The Christmas Lights

9. Santa Baby

10. White Christmas

11. Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes

12. Christmas Eve