Thu, 21 September 2017 at 4:30 pm

Is There a 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' End Credits Scene?

Fans will be lining up to see the Kingsman sequel this weekend, and may want to know if there’s anything after the credits.

Well, we can confirm there’s no scene played during or after the credits so you can go ahead and leave your seat. You may remember, in the first Kingsman movie, there was a stinger in the middle of the credits!

The sequel brings back Colin Firth and Taron Egerton in their leading roles, with Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, and others joining the cast for the new installment.

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters at midnight!
