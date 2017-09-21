Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 5:30 pm

Is There a 'Lego Ninjago' Movie End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Lego Ninjago' Movie End Credits Scene?

The Lego Ninjago movie is hitting theaters in just a few hours and there’s something during the credits that you may want to stay and watch!

We don’t want to give too much away, but, there is a scene with Jackie Chan that happens early on in the credits. When that scene ends, you can leave as there’s nothing after that.

The Lego Ninjago movie features a really fun cast including Jackie, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Michael Pena, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Franco, and more.

WILL YOU BE SEEING the Lego Ninjago movie this weekend???
