Jaime King Joins Sylvester Stallone in 'Escape Plan 3'

Jaime King has joined the cast of the upcoming movie Escape Plan 3, reprising the role she played in the yet to be released film Escape Plan 2.

A third film has already been greenlit for the action franchise despite the second film not even having a release date yet!

Jaime is taking on the lead female role in the franchise. She is playing “a woman named Abigail Ross, who is kidnapped and held in an (almost) impenetrable prison facility,” according to THR.

Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista will also star in the upcoming movie.