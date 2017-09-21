Jennifer Aniston Sports a Skirt on the Set of 'Dumplin'!

Jennifer Aniston is getting back to work.

The 48-year-old actress was spotted filming the Anne Fletcher-directed indie teen comedy Dumplin’ on Thursday (September 21) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The story is based on a girl with the nickname Dumplin’ who enters a beauty pageant in order to win over the boy she likes at school and stick it to the other girls.

The movie, which co-stars Danielle Macdonald and Luke Benward, is expected to be released in 2018.

Jennifer recently appeared on the cover of THR‘s 20 Best Hollywood Designers of 2017 issue.