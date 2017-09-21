Jessica Alba Looks Pretty in Pink for a Day at the Office

Jessica Alba arrives for a business meeting at her Honest Company offices on Wednesday morning (September 20) in Playa Del Vista, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman dressed her baby bump in a pink duster, gray trousers, and pink suede shoes for her day at the office.

Earlier this week, Jessica and hubby Cash Warren showed off some cute PDA as they enjoyed a family outing in Beverly Hills.

Jessica also recently took to Instagram to share a couple cute shots of she and her daughters bathtub shopping!