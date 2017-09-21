Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Jessica Alba Looks Pretty in Pink for a Day at the Office

Jessica Alba Looks Pretty in Pink for a Day at the Office

Jessica Alba arrives for a business meeting at her Honest Company offices on Wednesday morning (September 20) in Playa Del Vista, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman dressed her baby bump in a pink duster, gray trousers, and pink suede shoes for her day at the office.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Earlier this week, Jessica and hubby Cash Warren showed off some cute PDA as they enjoyed a family outing in Beverly Hills.

Jessica also recently took to Instagram to share a couple cute shots of she and her daughters bathtub shopping!
jessica alba looks pretty in pink for a day at the office 01
jessica alba looks pretty in pink for a day at the office 02
jessica alba looks pretty in pink for a day at the office 03
jessica alba looks pretty in pink for a day at the office 04
jessica alba looks pretty in pink for a day at the office 05
jessica alba looks pretty in pink for a day at the office 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

