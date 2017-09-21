Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at Senator Cassidy Over Healthcare Bill - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel is hitting back at Senator Bill Cassidy!

During Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (September 19), Jimmy scathingly denounced the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill.

As a result, Senator Cassidy responded on Wednesday morning (September 20) in a CNN interview: “I’m sorry he does not understand.”

Later that night, Jimmy used his show to issue a response.

“I had an interesting day today. Last night on our show, a senator from Louisiana – Bill Cassidy – I took him to task for promising to my face that he would oppose any healthcare plan that allowed insurance companies to turn people with preexisting conditions away,” Jimmy explained.

“He made a total about-face, which means he doesn’t understand his own bill or he lied to me. It’s as simple as that.”

Watch Jimmy‘s response below!