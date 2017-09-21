Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 1:56 pm

Judi Dench Plays 'Who'd You Rather' on 'Ellen', Chooses Johnny Depp as Sexiest Co-Star!

Dame Judi Dench played a fun game of “Who’d You Rather” on The Ellen Show, airing later today (September 21) on NBC.

The 82-year-old actress had to choose who she would rather star in a movie with rather than go on date with between some big actors including Brad Pitt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey, and more.

Ellen also asked Judi if she would be inclined to have a relationship with a younger man, as well as who she thought was her sexiest co-star so far.

Without hesitation, Judi answered “Johnny Depp, yupp” – Watch her full interview below!


