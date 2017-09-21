Justin Bieber Hits the Studio with His Hot Pastor in LA

Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 8:57 pm

Justin Bieber parks his truck in a parking garage as he arrives at a studio on Thursday afternoon (September 21) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old entertainer kept things cool and comfortable in an oversized Raiders bomber jacket, joggers, and a hat as he got ready to spend some time working on new music.

Justin was joined by his pastor and close pal Carl Lentz – who he’s become close with over the past few months as he reportedly doesn’t have a relationship anymore with his parents.

The night before, Justin looked super stylish as he stepped out for dinner with friends.

