Justin Bieber Hits the Studio with His Hot Pastor in LA

Justin Bieber parks his truck in a parking garage as he arrives at a studio on Thursday afternoon (September 21) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old entertainer kept things cool and comfortable in an oversized Raiders bomber jacket, joggers, and a hat as he got ready to spend some time working on new music.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was joined by his pastor and close pal Carl Lentz – who he’s become close with over the past few months as he reportedly doesn’t have a relationship anymore with his parents.

The night before, Justin looked super stylish as he stepped out for dinner with friends.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber arriving at the studio…