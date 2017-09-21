Kaia Gerber Opens Fendi Show, Joins More Blue-Haired Models!

Kaia Gerber hits the runway to open the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

The 16-year-old daughter of legendary model Cindy Crawford donned a blue hairpiece, as did fellow models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

Kendall‘s mom Kris Jenner and actor Jamie Campbell Bower were both in the front row at the show.

“OPENING FENDI! Karl… you’re a DREAM,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram page along with a photo of herself on the runway.

10+ pictures inside of the models in the Fendi show…