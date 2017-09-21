Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 12:33 am

Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, & Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkle at Swarovski Wonderland Party

Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, & Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkle at Swarovski Wonderland Party

Karlie Kloss wows in an extremely low cut dress as she arrives at the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party on Wednesday night (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 25-year-old model was joined on the red carpet by fellow model and close pal Jourdan Dunn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Other models spotted on the red carpet included Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Campbell, Martha Hunt, Chiara Ferragni, and Nolan Funk along with pop singer Daya.

Earlier that night, Karlie joined tons of other models on the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show.

FYI: Naomi is wearing an Azzedine Alaia dress. Chiara is wearing a dress by Swarovski.

10+ pictures inside of the models at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 01
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 02
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 03
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 04
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 05
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 06
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 07
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 08
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 09
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 10
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 11
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 12
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 13
karlie kloss naomi campbell alessandra ambrosio dazzle at swarovki party 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Chiara Ferragni, Daya, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Naomi Campbell, Nolan Funk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr