Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, & Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkle at Swarovski Wonderland Party

Karlie Kloss wows in an extremely low cut dress as she arrives at the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party on Wednesday night (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 25-year-old model was joined on the red carpet by fellow model and close pal Jourdan Dunn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Other models spotted on the red carpet included Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Campbell, Martha Hunt, Chiara Ferragni, and Nolan Funk along with pop singer Daya.

Earlier that night, Karlie joined tons of other models on the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show.

FYI: Naomi is wearing an Azzedine Alaia dress. Chiara is wearing a dress by Swarovski.

10+ pictures inside of the models at the party…