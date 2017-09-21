Kate Bosworth Opens Up About Being a Step-Parent to a 20-Year-Old

Kate Bosworth is showing off her super chic style on the cover of The Fall Issue of Who What Wear.

In the mag, the 34-year-old actress opens about her new role as a producer and being a step-parent to husband Michael Polish‘s daughter.

Kate on producing: ““Producing was a quick fit for me; I think it’s just the way my brain compartmentalizes things. I felt like I was born to fill that role, almost more so than acting, in a way, and that’s a wonderful realization because I love being in front of a camera. But I thrive more when I’m able to be a partner in some way. I’m a very solution-oriented person and a very results-driven person, and I will not stop until I accomplish my goal. I think part of my DNA is wanting to make something as great as it can be—I was the overachieving academic in school too—so now, coming to this [producing] with a certain amount of confidence and experience, I’m just excited to push it.”

Kate on her stepdaughter: “My stepdaughter is just entering her 20s, and I’m reminded of how angst-ridden and horrifying that decade is. It’s a lot of fun but also just riddled with anxiety. I don’t have many regrets, but I do feel like I learned a lot from that decade and have implemented those lessons into my 30s. One key takeaway, she notes, is the importance of seeking counsel and advice from women with more experience.”

On meeting Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: “You never know who you’re going to bump into in the bathroom at [the Vanity Fair Oscar Party], and a few years ago, I basically attacked Sheryl when I was washing my hands. I just said, ‘I think you’re so amazing, and I’d love to know you. I have so much love for that movie—talk about empowerment!—and I was so happy that was a commonality [with Sheryl]. We kept in touch after meeting, and I think it’s a great example of putting yourself out there and saying, ‘I appreciate you and what you’re doing.’”

For more from Kate, head over to WhoWhatWear.com.