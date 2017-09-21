Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 8:15 pm

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Take the Kids Ice Skating!

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Take the Kids Ice Skating!

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West head into the Iceland Ice Skating Center for a fun family day on Thursday (September 21) in Los Angeles.

The married couple brought their kids North and Saint to the rink and they were joined by Kim‘s sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

Earlier in the day, the Kardashians‘ store DASH had a scary incident when a woman walked in and pulled a gun on an employee. The woman walked out of the store without anything else happening thankfully.

Kim told photographers that everyone is doing “okay,” but they are “really scared.”
