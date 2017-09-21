Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 5:58 pm

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

KJ Apa was involved in a car accident last week after falling asleep behind the wheel following a long day of work on Riverdale and now WBTV is clarifying details surrounding the situation.

It was initially reported that the 20-year-old actor worked a 16-hour day before getting into the car for a 45 minute drive to his hotel. The accident spurred calls from cast and crew to change conditions on set and allow for them to receive car services when working late hours.

WBTV says that there is already a policy in place for cast and crew to be provided with “a taxi, a driver or a hotel room upon request.” They also noted that KJ worked 14.2 hours following a 2.5 hour workday the day before.

“The safety of the cast and crew on all of our productions is of paramount importance to the Studio. Productions adhere to the Screen Actors Guild–mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members,” WBTV said in the statement. “In accordance with industry standard policy, if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, the Studio will provide a taxi, a driver or a hotel room upon request. This is communicated to all cast and crew, both in writing and verbally, at the beginning of production and is reiterated continuously throughout the duration of production.”

“First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern,” the statement continued. “We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being.”
