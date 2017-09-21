Kourtney Kardashian Recreates Her Famous 'There Are People Dying' Line to Sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian stops by a laser hair removal salon on Wednesday (September 20) in Studio City, Calif.

The 38-year-old reality star was joined for her day out by Larsa Pippen!

Do you remember that iconic Keeping up with the Kardashian episode where Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora? Well, the Kardashians spoke about it recently, and Kourtney reenacted her famous line, “There’s people that are dying, Kim!’”

“OK, can I explain that that earring…I have upgraded for years for my birthday. I buy myself a birthday present and I had upgraded that pair of diamond studs. Worked really hard,” Kim told E! News.

Click inside to watch…