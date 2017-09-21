Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 10:18 am

Kourtney Kardashian Recreates Her Famous 'There Are People Dying' Line to Sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian Recreates Her Famous 'There Are People Dying' Line to Sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian stops by a laser hair removal salon on Wednesday (September 20) in Studio City, Calif.

The 38-year-old reality star was joined for her day out by Larsa Pippen!

Do you remember that iconic Keeping up with the Kardashian episode where Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora? Well, the Kardashians spoke about it recently, and Kourtney reenacted her famous line, “There’s people that are dying, Kim!’”

“OK, can I explain that that earring…I have upgraded for years for my birthday. I buy myself a birthday present and I had upgraded that pair of diamond studs. Worked really hard,” Kim told E! News.

Click inside to watch…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian out with larsa pippen 01
kourtney kardashian out with larsa pippen 02
kourtney kardashian out with larsa pippen 03
kourtney kardashian out with larsa pippen 04
kourtney kardashian out with larsa pippen 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr