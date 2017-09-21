Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Thu, 21 September 2017 at 7:29 pm

Kristen Stewart Grabs Dinner with Emma Roberts in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart is all smiles as she grabs dinner outside of a restaurant on Wednesday night (September 20) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress enjoyed a night out on the town with her friends including AHS star Emma Roberts.

Earlier that day, Kristen was spotted looking cool in jeans and Adidas slides as she ran errands around town.

Kristen was recently in New York City to premiere her new short film Come Swim.

10+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart stepping out on Wednesday…
