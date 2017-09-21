Lorde Keeps Her Head Low for Her Flight Out of Town
Lorde is led by her security guard from her ride through LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (September 21) in New York City.
The 20-year-old entertainer tried to keep a low profile in an all black outfit with dark sunglasses as she headed towards her flight out of town.
Lorde recently opened up in the upcoming issue of Vogue Australia about how her break-up inspired her album Melodrama.
“I think as you do grow up, you go through a break-up and be like: ‘I just don’t want to think about it and I want to drink tequila and dance to Nelly Furtado,’” Lorde said.
