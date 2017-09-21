Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 2:33 pm

Macklemore & Kesha Debut 'Good Old Days' Music Video - Watch Here!

Macklemore teams up with Kesha in the just released music video for their collaboration called “Good Old Days“!

This is the the third single off the 34-year-old musician’s forthcoming solo album Gemini, which will be released this Friday (September 22.).

“Proud of my friend @macklemore,” Kesha wrote on her Instagram post. “We made a song ‘Good Old Days’ that makes me feel the nostalgia from when I was 16 years old and chasing wild dreams and hoping for the best, not knowing that those moments would be so precious. Thankful for those random wild nights. ❤️ Happy for you Ben.”

Kesha and Macklemore will sing the song for the first time live on The Ellen Show on Monday (September 25).

Watch the music video below…


Macklemore & Kesha – ‘Good Old Days’ (Music Video)
