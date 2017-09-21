Mark Wahlberg Takes a Dive at Opening of Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium Opening!

Mark Wahlberg makes a splash!

The 46-year-old actor took a dive in front of conservation leaders from around the world at the grand opening of Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium on Wednesday (September 20) in Springfield, Missouri.

Mark dove into the Shipwreck Tank and spoke to attendees about conservation, as well as his appreciation of the museum and aquarium. He also spoke to the media about his passion for conservation.

Former presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush also attended the ceremony.

