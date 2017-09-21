Thu, 21 September 2017 at 6:21 pm
Matthew Broderick Joins Fox's Live Musical 'A Christmas Story'
Matthew Broderick will be taking part in Fox’s upcoming live musical A Christmas Story!
The 55-year-old actor will be joining Maya Rudolph in the upcoming Christmas musical that is set to debut on Sunday, December 17.
The movie adaptation centers around a boy named Ralphie in the 1940s who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.
Matthew will be portraying the role of adult Ralphie and will be narrating the musical.
Oscar and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new music for the event.
