Matthew Broderick Joins Fox's Live Musical 'A Christmas Story'

Matthew Broderick will be taking part in Fox’s upcoming live musical A Christmas Story!

The 55-year-old actor will be joining Maya Rudolph in the upcoming Christmas musical that is set to debut on Sunday, December 17.

The movie adaptation centers around a boy named Ralphie in the 1940s who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.

Matthew will be portraying the role of adult Ralphie and will be narrating the musical.

Oscar and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new music for the event.