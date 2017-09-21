Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 3:05 pm

Miguel Debuts New Song 'Come Through and Chill' on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Miguel Debuts New Song 'Come Through and Chill' on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Miguel served as the musical guest on last night’s (September 20) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and took the opportunity to debut some brand new music!

The 31-year-old entertainer performed a track called “Come Through And Chill” from his upcoming album War & Leisure, the official follow-up to 2015′s Wildheart.

“Just say you will, come through and chill,” Miguel crooned on stage, before cleaning up the track for late night. “I wanna touch all night.”

Miguel also performed a stripped-down version of latest single “Skywalker” on the show, backed by a three-piece band. Watch the performances below…


Miguel Performs ‘Come Through & Chill’ (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Click inside to watch Miguel’s second performance on The Late Show…


Miguel Performs ‘Skywalker’ (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)
Just Jared on Facebook
miguel debuts new song come through and chill on the late show 01
miguel debuts new song come through and chill on the late show 02

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Miguel, Music, Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr