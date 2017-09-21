Miguel Debuts New Song 'Come Through and Chill' on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Miguel served as the musical guest on last night’s (September 20) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and took the opportunity to debut some brand new music!

The 31-year-old entertainer performed a track called “Come Through And Chill” from his upcoming album War & Leisure, the official follow-up to 2015′s Wildheart.

“Just say you will, come through and chill,” Miguel crooned on stage, before cleaning up the track for late night. “I wanna touch all night.”

Miguel also performed a stripped-down version of latest single “Skywalker” on the show, backed by a three-piece band. Watch the performances below…



Miguel Performs ‘Come Through & Chill’ (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Click inside to watch Miguel’s second performance on The Late Show…



Miguel Performs ‘Skywalker’ (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)