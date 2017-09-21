Miley Cyrus: ‘Week Without You’ Stream, Lyrics & Download – Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus just might be in the mood for some time apart on her new song "Week Without You"!

The 24-year-old "Younger Now" singer contemplates a week without her beau on the swaggering, country-leaning track, which was released on Thursday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

"Week Without You" is the latest track off of Miley's upcoming record Younger Now, which will be released on September 29.

Listen to "Week Without You" below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read lyrics...