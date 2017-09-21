'Murder on the Orient Express' Trailer Teases a Star-Studded Mystery - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Murder on the Orient Express has arrived!

Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

The film features an all-star cast including Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad, Tom Bateman, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin, Derek Jacobi, and director/star Kenneth Branagh.

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters on November 10, 2017!