Thu, 21 September 2017 at 12:37 pm

Niall Horan Debuts 'Too Much To Ask' Music Video - Watch Now!

Niall Horan is a somber crooner in his new music video for “Too Much To Ask,” and you can watch it right here!

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter debuted his latest music video on Thursday (September 21), which was directed by Malia James and co-produced by Tom Birmingham and Targa Sahyoun.

The song is one of the first Niall wrote for his debut solo album Flicker alongside longtime collaborator Jamie Scott, which will be released on October 20. The track was produced by Greg Kurstin, who also worked with Niall on “This Town.”

Niall recently announced the 2018 North American tour dates for his Flicker World Tour.

Watch the “Too Much To Ask” video below!
