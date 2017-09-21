Nick Kroll & 'Big Mouth' Cast Get Support From Aziz Ansari at Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Nick Kroll is dapper in a navy suit as he poses alongside his pal Aziz Ansari at the premiere of his new Netflix show Big Mouth held at Break Room 86 on Wednesday (September 20) in Los Angeles.

The comedians were joined at the event by Nick‘s co-stars Andrew Rannells, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, June Diane Raphael, co-creator Andrew Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick and Andrew (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.

John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Nick (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many of the characters. Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate are among those who lend their voice to the series.

Big Mouth premieres on September 29th exclusively on Netflix – Watch trailer below!



Big Mouth | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

FYI: Nick is wearing a Todd Snyder navy pinstripe seersucker suit.