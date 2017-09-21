Nicole Richie Says Daughter Harlow Is A 'Hair & Makeup Girl'!

Nicole Richie is radiant in an orange dress while striking a pose at the launch of her partnership with Urban Decay’s Troublemaker Mascara on Tuesday (September 19) at Hubble Studio in Los Angeles.

At the event, the 35-year-old actress and fashion designer opened up her 9-year-old daughter Harlow beating to her own drum when it comes to her style and makeup.

“She’s on her own thing, you know? It’s cool. It’s cool to watch,” Nicole told People. “She’s way further down the line than I am. She loves makeup, she loves a makeup tutorial. That’s her thing. She’s a hair and makeup girl.”

“My daughter loves makeup, she loves to experiment with hair, and I let her do that,” Nicole added. “She’s finding joy in that and I feel like she’s kind of figuring out for herself what she likes and experimenting with different colors. Whether it’s makeup or not, experimenting with color is really important for the soul. so I just let her go at it.”