Norman Reedus & Andrew Lincoln Get Messy for The Walking Dead's EW Cover!

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus get so very messy while eating red velvet cake on the cover of EW‘s The Walking Dead season 8 preview issue and 100th episode celebration!

Also on separate covers were co-stars Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, and Melissa McBride.

“I think that last season was very painful for everybody,” Andrew told the mag. “And now you get a certain sense of a reclaiming of the old show and the swagger.”

About the show’s success, Norman said, “I never thought we would get this far. I don’t think any of us did. This show has been such a big part of our lives. It always felt like we were living it. The tears are real. The bruises are real. The friendships are real. The lines between reality and being on this show are super blurry sometimes, and it’s a big achievement for us. We’re really proud of the work that we’ve done, and it’s been a giant hard-fought blessing.”

