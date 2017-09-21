Priyanka Chopra Is Committed to Educating Girls Worldwide

Priyanka Chopra appears on a panel on Financing The Future of Education by 2030 at the United Nations on Wednesday (September 20) in New York City.

Ashley Judd and Gloria Steinem were also in attendance at the panel.

“I’m so honored to be amongst such an august panel of Influencers and Global Leaders at the highest level. There is no time to waste. Without immediate action, 850 million of the 1.6 billion young people will be left without the skills they need to fully participate in society and employment by 2030!! Those are staggering numbers,” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram account. “Education is not charity, it is a universal right…”

“I raise my book in solidarity with children who deserve not just school books, but a quality education. Education is every child’s right!” she added.