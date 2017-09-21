Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 8:52 am

Rachel Bilson Emerges After Hayden Christensen Split News

Rachel Bilson Emerges After Hayden Christensen Split News

Rachel Bilson has stepped out for the first time since reports have emerged that she and Hayden Christensen have split up.

The 36-year-old actress stopped by the children’s clothing store Sweet William on Wednesday (September 20) in Los Angeles.

About their breakup, a source said that Rachel has been living in Los Angeles while Hayden went back to Canada. They were last seen out together last month.

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/JS, PacificCoastNews
Posted to: Rachel Bilson

