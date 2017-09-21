Reese Witherspoon & Bleach Blonde Michael Sheen Screen 'Home Again' in London

Reese Witherspoon joins her bleached blonde co-star Michael Sheen at a special screening for Home Again at The Washington Mayfair Hotel on Thursday (September 21) in London, England.

The film opened earlier this month in the US and will hit theaters in the UK on September 29. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already!

If you didn’t know, Michael is sporting his bleached look while filming the six part Amazon series Good Omens alongside David Tennant.

FYI: Reese is wearing a custom Stella McCartney dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Cartier jewelry, and a Valextra clutch.

See the photos from the Home Again screening in London below…