Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 7:12 pm

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty in Paris in a Little Black Dress

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty in Paris in a Little Black Dress

Rihanna hits the red carpet at another launch party for her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna line on Thursday (September 21) at Sephora in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old entertainer wowed in a little black dress for the event. She took to her Twitter account that day to reveal that a holiday collection is being added to the line on October 13.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“Sneak peek for the holidays,” Rihanna captioned the below video on Twitter.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC black nylon off-shoulder dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna fenty beauty launch paris 01
rihanna fenty beauty launch paris 02
rihanna fenty beauty launch paris 03
rihanna fenty beauty launch paris 04
rihanna fenty beauty launch paris 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty, © 2017 Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Gisele Bundchen meets the French president at United Nations conference - TMZ
  • This Descendants 2 star has the weirdest habit - Just Jared Jr
  • James Franco's HBO show The Deuce has already been renewed - TooFab
  • Jaime King is joining Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 3 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff is in the works - Just Jared Jr