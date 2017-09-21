Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty in Paris in a Little Black Dress
Rihanna hits the red carpet at another launch party for her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna line on Thursday (September 21) at Sephora in Paris, France.
The 29-year-old entertainer wowed in a little black dress for the event. She took to her Twitter account that day to reveal that a holiday collection is being added to the line on October 13.
“Sneak peek for the holidays,” Rihanna captioned the below video on Twitter.
FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC black nylon off-shoulder dress.
Sneak peek for the holidays. OCT. 13 @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty pic.twitter.com/OxoQpfbpW5
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 21, 2017